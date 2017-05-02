XRegister
06 October 2016

02/05/2017 - 12:41 BST

Not Worried – Ex-Liverpool Star Says Philippe Coutinho Could Face Southampton

 




Former Liverpool defender Phil Babb has insisted that he is not too worried about Philippe Coutinho’s injury and he feels that the Brazilian could even be ready to face Southampton on Sunday.

Coutinho, who has been one of the most influential players for Liverpool in the current campaign, picked up an injury during the Reds’ 1-0 win over Watford on Monday night.




The 24-year-old had to be substituted in the 13th minute at Vicarage Road, with manager Jurgen Klopp saying after the game that the attacking midfielder has a dead leg.

And Babb, who explained that he is not worried about the injury as it is a dead leg, thinks Coutinho could feature against Southampton at the weekend.
 


“I’m not so worried because if you look at the injury, it’s a dead leg”, Babb said on LFC TV.

“You can see the knee cap going really hard into the muscle.

“If that’s an inch higher or an inch lower, you can run those off.

“But it was right at the belly of the muscle and depending on how he recovers, he could be ready for next Sunday.”

Coutinho has thus far made 33 appearances for Liverpool in the present campaign, netting 11 times and setting up eight goals.

Liverpool will be hoping to have Coutinho in their squad against Southampton as the Merseyside giants need a strong end to their season to be sure of a top four finish.
 