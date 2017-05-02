XRegister
06 October 2016

02/05/2017 - 11:40 BST

Now Simon Mignolet Is Dominant In Box – Former Liverpool Star Heaps Praise On Belgian

 




Former Liverpool defender Phil Babb has praised Simon Mignolet’s dominant displays in recent games, following the Reds’ 1-0 win over Watford on Monday night.

The Merseyside giants brought in Loris Karius from Mainz last summer to provide competition for Mignolet, who has often looked shaky between the sticks for Liverpool.




Although Karius managed to dislodge Mignolet and became the club’s number one choice under the bar, the Belgian international was able to reclaim his spot in the starting line-up, owing to the summer signing’s error-prone displays.

Mignolet, who put in an impressive performance against Watford, has thus far made 28 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, managing eight clean sheets.
 


And Babb, who praised Mignolet for being dominant in recent match, also thinks the confidence of Liverpool’s defence was up at Vicarage Road.

“Mignolet over the past few weeks [has been good]”, he told LFC TV.

“Certainly against West Brom, he was really dominant in the box.

“He showed it again today by coming out and claiming a few crosses under pressure from [Troy] Deeney.

“The confidence in the defensive unit is up there.”

Liverpool, who are firmly in the running for a top four finish, will next take on Southampton at Anfield on Sunday.
 