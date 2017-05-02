Paris Saint-Germain In Big Push For Chelsea and Manchester United Targeted Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain have held talks with the representatives of Manchester United and Chelsea target Tiemoue Bakayoko regarding a summer transfer to the French capital.



Ahead of the transfer window, the race for the signature of the 22-year-old midfielder has been heating up with more clubs joining the queue for the France international.











Manchester United and Chelsea are admirers of the Monaco midfielder and have been keen to take him to England in the summer but it seems Bakayoko could have the opportunity to stay in France.



According to French sports daily L’Equipe, PSG have joined the chase for Bakayoko and are working behind closed doors to take the midfielder to the French capital.





The midfielder's representatives have also met the Parisians over a summer move and the native of Paris is tempted by the opportunity to move back to his home town at the end of the season.

Bakayoko has been one of key figures behind Monaco’s success this season as the club stride towards their first league title in 17 years and look to move past Juventus to the Champions League final.



It remains to be seen whether Monaco agree to sell one of their top young talents to a domestic rival as they are expected to be more receptive towards an offer from England.



Bakayoko has a contract until 2019 with the Ligue 1 leaders.

