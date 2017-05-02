Real Madrid Showing Interest In Liverpool Schemer, Agent Sounded Out

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid have identified Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum as a target while they continue to chase the signature of Chelsea's Eden Hazard.



The European champions are in pursuit of the Chelsea star this summer and are confident of taking Hazard from Stamford Bridge in the coming months as they look to add one more ‘Galactico’ to their squad.











Chelsea on the other hand are working harder than ever to agree a new contract with Hazard’s representatives and are prepared to go into the trenches in the transfer window to keep hold of their player.



Real Madrid are aware of the difficulties they could encounter in their pursuit of the 26-year-old and have still been working on other targets.





And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Los Merengues are eyeing a move for Liverpool midfielder Wijnaldum and have already spoken to the Dutchman's agent.

The Dutchman joined Liverpool from Newcastle United last summer and has been a key figure in Jurgen Klopp’s team, who are gunning to finish in the top four at the end of the season.



It remains to be seen how Liverpool would react if Real Madrid come calling for the former Newcastle man during the summer transfer window.



He has a contract until 2021 with the Reds.

