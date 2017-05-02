Sampdoria Hint At Planning For Life Without Arsenal and Tottenham Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Sampdoria are eyeing on loan Sassuolo striker Marcello Trotta as a possible replacement for Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Patrik Schick, in an indication they are preparing for life after the Czech Republic international.



The 21-year-old Czech forward joined Sampdoria from Sparta Prague last summer and has made an impression in his first season in Italy, leading the line for the Serie A club.











His performances have attracted the interest of clubs such as Arsenal and Tottenham, with his release clause of €25m unlikely to be a huge barrier for the Premier League duo.



Sampdoria are trying to agree a new contract with the striker’s representatives and are hoping to raise the figure of the release clause to around €50m, but an agreement is yet to be reached.





While the Italian outfit are confident of holding on to the young forward, they are preparing for the alternative scenario and are identifying possible replacements in the summer.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the club have been keeping an eye on Sassuolo striker Trotta, who is currently on loan at relegation candidates Crotone.



The former Italy Under-21 international has led the line for the Serie A strugglers this season and scored three league goals thus far.



Sampdoria could face competition for his signature as Bologna are also interested in signing the 24-year-old forward this summer.

