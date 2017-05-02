Sort Out Emre Can’s Contract Please – Former Liverpool Star’s Plea

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool defender Phil Babb has urged the Reds to sort out the contract situation with Emre Can and keep hold of the midfielder.



The Germany international scored a crucial winner for Liverpool against Watford on Monday night and it could turn out be a big goal in the race for a top four finish this season for the Reds.











However, Can might not be at the club to play in next season’s Champions League as his current deal is set to expire in 2018 and talks over a new contract have stalled.



Juventus are sniffing around at the possibility of signing the 23-year-old midfielder but Babb believes it is vital that Liverpool hold on to the German in the summer.





The former Red is of the opinion that the German has a bagful of potential and just needs to learn a little more to reach the next level of performance.

Babb said on LFC TV when asked about Can: “He's got bags of potential still.



“His contract situation has got to get sorted out.



“For me, I think we should keep him because in terms of good, young, European talent he is certainly up there.



“He's a full German international as well.



“I think he's a good player.



"He just needs to learn a little bit more.”



A Bayern Munich academy product, Can has turned in 126 appearances for the Reds since joining the club from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014.

