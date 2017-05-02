We Owe Southampton – Former Liverpool Star Wants Revenge

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Mellor believes Liverpool should have revenge on their mind when they take on Southampton at the weekend.



The Saints knocked Liverpool out at the semi-final stage of the EFL Cup this season, robbing the Reds of the chance to meet their fierce rivals Manchester United in the final at Wembley.











When the two meet again at Anfield on Sunday, Liverpool will be desperate for three points to push forward their top four claims, with dropping points almost unthinkable for Jurgen Klopp's men.



And Mellor thinks the Reds should have another reason to want to win – revenge.





" We owe Southampton one after the disappointment of the semi-final defeat in the EFL Cup", he said on LFC TV.

The former Reds striker further stressed Liverpool must only focus on Southampton and not think about the three games they have left to play this season; winning all three would secure a top four spot.



"The focus is Southampton and then we can roll on to West Ham after that", he said.



Liverpool have played Southampton three times this season, across the EFL Cup and the Premier League, and are yet to manage a goal against the Saints.

