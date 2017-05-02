Yes, Got Little Luck – Former Liverpool Star On Win At Watford

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool star Nigel Spackman feels the Reds were a little lucky to claim the full three points against Watford on Monday night.



Jurgen Klopp’s team, who needed a win to boost their chances of a top four finish, edged the contest at Vicarage Road, courtesy of Emre Can’s spectacular overhead kick on the brink of the half-time break.











But it was nervy for Liverpool towards the end of the game as Watford desperately searched for an equaliser, with Sebastian Prodl hitting the woodwork in injury-time.



However, the Merseyside giants managed to hold onto their slender advantage and returned home with the full points.





And Spackman, who thinks Liverpool needed a bit of luck to win against the Hornets, was quick to add that he was pleased with the Reds doing their job and putting the pressure right back on Manchester City and Manchester United.

“I’ll take that – three points and 1-0”, he said on LFC TV after the game.



“But it was a bit nervy in the end, Prodl’s shot came back off the crossbar.



“I think we got that little bit of luck in the end.



“But overall, we did the job and that’s what it’s about at this stage of the season.



“We only have three games left now, put all the pressure back on City and United.”



Liverpool are third in the Premier League table with 69 points from 35 matches, three points ahead of fourth-placed Manchester City and four points clear of Manchester United, who are in the fifth spot; both the Manchester-based clubs have a game in hand each.

