06 October 2016

02/05/2017 - 20:46 BST

You Don’t Want To Be In Manchester United’s Position – Former Liverpool Striker

 




Former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor insists that the Reds have an advantage over Manchester United in that it is easier not to be the team chasing down another for a top four spot.

A 1-0 win away at Watford on Monday night has left Liverpool sitting in third place in the Premier League standings, three points above fourth placed Manchester City and four ahead of fifth placed Manchester United; both Manchester sides have a game in hand on the Reds.




Manchester City can draw level on points with Liverpool by winning their game in hand, but Manchester United would still be one point off the pace even if they win their game in hand.

And Mellor is sure that Liverpool are in a better position than Manchester United, who have had games in hand on Jurgen Klopp's men for some time.
 


"You don't want to be the team chasing. You want points in the bag", Mellor said on LFC TV.

"Manchester United, all they've said is games in hand.

"They've got the Europa League to think about as well, so there's lots of distractions going on for them.

"We've just got to focus on ourselves", he added.

Manchester United slipped up on Sunday after they could only draw 1-1 at Old Trafford against strugglers Swansea City.

Jose Mourinho's men have drawn five of their last nine Premier League matches, putting them three points worse off than the total of points Liverpool have collected over the same period.
  