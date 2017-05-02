XRegister
02/05/2017 - 11:46 BST

You’re Lucky He Didn’t Start – Tottenham Star Says Arsenal Got Off Lightly

 




Victor Wanyama has explained that Arsenal can consider themselves lucky that his Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Moussa Dembele did not start the north London derby, which Spurs won 2-0 at the weekend.

Dembele, who has once again proved to be a vital member of the Tottenham squad this season, did not start the last ever north London derby at White Hart Lane due to an ankle injury.




The Belgian midfielder came on as a late substitute against Arsenal, with Spurs already being 2-0 up at that time, courtesy of goals from Dele Alli and Harry Kane.

And Wanyama thinks Arsenal are lucky that Dembele did not start the match as Tottenham might have won the contest by a bigger margin if the midfielder had been involved from the beginning.
 


“Mousa is a good player”, Wanyama told Spurs TV.

“I think they are lucky that Mousa was not there because if Mousa was there it would be different – it could have been even better.

“But congratulations to everyone for putting on a good performance and showing that we can fight and show good spirit.”

Dembele, who joined Fulham from Tottenham in the summer of 2012, has thus far made 35 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, scoring once and providing two assists.
 