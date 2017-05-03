XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/05/2017 - 14:37 BST

AC Milan Stepping Up Pursuit of Everton Linked Franck Kessie, Agent Meeting Set

 




AC Milan are set to hold talks with Franck Kessie’s agent later today in the hopes of thrashing out an agreement with the Everton and Tottenham Hotspur target.

Roma have been on the midfielder’s trail for several months and were leading the chase for his signature until AC Milan barged into the negotiations recently to put forward their interest.




The Giallorossi already have an agreement in place with Atalanta, but have so far failed to agree the terms of a contract with his agent, something which AC Milan are prepared to take advantage of.

According to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, AC Milan will meet George Atangana, the midfielder’s agent, today, and hope to finalise an agreement over a contract for Kessie.
 


They already have a deal in principle agreed with the player’s representatives and will hope to formalise a contract worth €2.2m per season, which is about €1m more than Roma are prepared to offer, for the midfielder.  

AC Milan want to sort out the personal terms with Kessie first before sitting at the negotiating table with Atalanta and looking to reach an agreement over a fee with the Serie A club.

Roma have agreed a deal worth €28m with Atalanta for Kessie and the latter would want AC Milan to at least meet that figure if not better it in the coming days.

The Giallorossi have far from given up on signing Kessie and have already scheduled a new meeting with Atangana in the coming days as they look to convince him to accept their proposal.

Clubs such as Everton, Chelsea and Tottenham have been linked with a move for the midfielder, but they are yet to make their presence felt in the tussle between Roma and AC Milan.
 