AC Milan Stepping Up Pursuit of Everton Linked Franck Kessie, Agent Meeting Set

AC Milan are set to hold talks with Franck Kessie’s agent later today in the hopes of thrashing out an agreement with the Everton and Tottenham Hotspur target.



Roma have been on the midfielder’s trail for several months and were leading the chase for his signature until AC Milan barged into the negotiations recently to put forward their interest.











The Giallorossi already have an agreement in place with Atalanta, but have so far failed to agree the terms of a contract with his agent, something which AC Milan are prepared to take advantage of.



According to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, AC Milan will meet George Atangana, the midfielder’s agent, today, and hope to finalise an agreement over a contract for Kessie.





They already have a deal in principle agreed with the player’s representatives and will hope to formalise a contract worth €2.2m per season, which is about €1m more than Roma are prepared to offer, for the midfielder.

AC Milan want to sort out the personal terms with Kessie first before sitting at the negotiating table with Atalanta and looking to reach an agreement over a fee with the Serie A club.



Roma have agreed a deal worth €28m with Atalanta for Kessie and the latter would want AC Milan to at least meet that figure if not better it in the coming days.



The Giallorossi have far from given up on signing Kessie and have already scheduled a new meeting with Atangana in the coming days as they look to convince him to accept their proposal.



Clubs such as Everton, Chelsea and Tottenham have been linked with a move for the midfielder, but they are yet to make their presence felt in the tussle between Roma and AC Milan.

