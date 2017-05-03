Arsenal and Chelsea Receive Boost In Interest In Monaco Enforcer

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have been boosted in their interest in Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko after it was claimed he is not a priority for Paris Saint-Germain.



Monaco are expected to field bids for Bakayoko in the summer transfer window on the back of his superb performances at the Stade Louis II this season.











It had been thought PSG were desperate to land Bakayoko and it was also suggested the player was keen on a potential switch to the Parc des Princes.



But according to French daily Le Parisien, PSG have decided that Bakayoko is not a priority target for the summer window.





The news is sure to be a boost to Premier League giants Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, who have all been linked with wanting to sign the Monaco man in the summer .

Bakayoko has been a key figure for Leonardo Jardim's side this season, with Monaco fighting for the Ligue 1 title and into the semi-final of the Champions League.



Just 22 years old, Bakayoko has featured heavily for Monaco, making a total of 46 appearances in all competitions for the principality outfit.



He has only two years left on his contract with the club.

