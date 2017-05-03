Arsenal Face Heavyweight La Liga Opposition For Pablo Fornals

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal look set to face competition from Valencia if they decide to bid for Malaga schemer Pablo Fornals in the summer transfer window.



The Gunners have been linked with being keen to snap Fornals up, as boss Arsene Wenger plots how to strengthen his squad over the coming months, with or without Champions League football.











But Fornals also has interest from La Liga giants Valencia, according to Spanish daily Super Deporte.



Valencia want to increase their options in midfield and it is claimed that he is at the top of Los Che's preferred signings for the centre of the park.





Malaga have Fornals under contract until the summer of 2019 and a potential deal has been estimated at the €12m mark.

Such a figure would be well within reach for both Arsenal and Valencia, meaning any choice could yet come down to the player and which club believes represent the best step forward.



Fornals, 21, has made 29 appearances for Malaga in La Liga so far this season, scoring six goals and creating a further three for his team-mates.



The midfielder scored twice against Valencia in La Liga earlier this term, in a 2-2 draw.

