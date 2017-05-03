Arsenal Scouting France Under-20 Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal are showing interest in young Nantes midfielder Amine Harit.



The 19-year-old has come through the youth ranks at Nantes and is now starring in the senior side, despite his tender years, kicking on this season after making his senior debut in August.











Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is a keen watcher of talents in his homeland and Harit is firmly on the north London club's radar.



Harit is being scouted by Arsenal and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Premier League side sent a scout to watch him in action at the recent clash between Nantes and Lorient.





The match, which saw Nantes edge out Lorient 1-0, had to wait until the 57th minute for Harit's introduction, as he was brought off the bench.

Harit has clocked up a total of 32 appearances across all competitions for Nantes in the current campaign and the Ligue 1 club have the midfielder under contract until 2020.



It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will make a move for the France Under-20 international this coming summer.

