Balance of Power Has Now Shifted From Leeds United To Loanees Insists Ex-Whites Boss

Former Leeds United head coach Neil Redfearn thinks the balance of power between the Whites and their successful loanees has now shifted.



Leeds have a number of players at the club on loan and now know they will still be playing Championship football next season after they effectively missed out on the playoffs with one league game to go.











Thoughts are already turning to preparations for next term and Leeds have to weigh up what loanees they want to try to keep, with Kyle Bartley one who notably fans are calling for to be signed up.



But Redfearn feels the balance of power has shifted and now Leeds need to prove their ambitions to the loanees they want to keep.





" I think it's not all in the club's favour at this moment in time", Redfearn said on Radio Yorkshire.

"There are people who have done well who are looking at the club and thinking 'well, come on then, what's happening? We want to be successful, go in the right direction, let's get the manager in place that's done well, let's get the players in place that have done well and let's see a commitment from the club'.



"I think that's what's happening at this moment in time.



"It's not a standoff as such, but it's not just one way.



"It's not just the club looking at the situation, it's both sides looking at what's happening", the former Whites head coach added.



Leeds will finish their season this coming weekend when they head to the DW Stadium to take on Wigan Athletic, in what may be the final bow in a Whites shirt for a number of loanees.

