Chelsea To Miss Out On Belgian Youngster As Agent Confirms New Contract Set To Be Signed

Young talent Glenn Diedhiou, who has been linked with Chelsea, is set to sign a professional contract with KAA Gent in the coming days, his agent has confirmed.



A product of the Gent academy, the 16-year-old forward has been making waves in the youth circuit in Belgium and has attracted the interest of clubs across Europe.











Chelsea have been tracking the young forward for a while and wanted to take him to west London in the summer, but Diedhiou is set to reject their interest and sign a new multi-year contract with Gent.



His agent, Patrick De Koster, confirmed that despite having other options, including from England, the young forward will sign a professional contract with Gent.





He added that only a few details need to be sorted out before he puts pen to paper on a contract with the Belgian outfit.

De Koster told Het Laatste Nieuws: “Glenn had many other options, from England and more.



“But he will remain at KAA Gent, who made significant efforts to keep him.



“Only the final details need to be finalised.”



Diedhiou represented Belgium in youth football and recently broke into their Under-16 squad.

