XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/05/2017 - 12:23 BST

Chelsea To Miss Out On Belgian Youngster As Agent Confirms New Contract Set To Be Signed

 




Young talent Glenn Diedhiou, who has been linked with Chelsea, is set to sign a professional contract with KAA Gent in the coming days, his agent has confirmed.

A product of the Gent academy, the 16-year-old forward has been making waves in the youth circuit in Belgium and has attracted the interest of clubs across Europe.




Chelsea have been tracking the young forward for a while and wanted to take him to west London in the summer, but Diedhiou is set to reject their interest and sign a new multi-year contract with Gent.

His agent, Patrick De Koster, confirmed that despite having other options, including from England, the young forward will sign a professional contract with Gent.
 


He added that only a few details need to be sorted out before he puts pen to paper on a contract with the Belgian outfit.  

De Koster told Het Laatste Nieuws: “Glenn had many other options, from England and more.

“But he will remain at KAA Gent, who made significant efforts to keep him.

“Only the final details need to be finalised.”

Diedhiou represented Belgium in youth football and recently broke into their Under-16 squad.
 