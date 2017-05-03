China Move Best Decision – Graziano Pelle Doesn’t Regret Southampton Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Graziano Pelle does not regret leaving Southampton for the Chinese Super League, feeling that he took the best decision possible after Euro 2016.



The Italian linked up with Southampton from Dutch club Feyenoord in 2014 and wasted no time in adapting to the Premier League as he netted 16 goals in his first campaign.











Pelle's goal return dropped to 14 the year after, but he played seven fewer games and there was surprise when he called time on his spell at St. Mary's to move to Shandong Luneng in China.



The Chinese put wages of £13.5m per year on the table for Pelle and he insists he is "very happy" to have decided to join Shandong Luneng.





" It’s a big change, in every way. Football, coach, language, a lot of things, but I like to think positively", Pelle told Chinese outlet CGTN.

"I like to open my mind to different people and actually the club has been very helpful. They will help me when I need them.



"I'm always thankful for joining this club, it was an important moment in my life and also my career.



"After Euro 2016, I had many offers, but I thought this would be the best decision and I’m very happy to come here", the striker added.



Pelle has made six appearances in the new Chinese Super League season, hitting the back of the net once and providing two assists for his team-mates.



Shandong Luneng, who sit fourth in the Super League standings, are next in action against second placed Guangzhou R&F.

