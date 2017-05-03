€12,000 Per Month – Marseille In Big Effort To Keep 17-Year-Old Arsenal and Manchester City Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Marseille have pushed the boat out in their attempts to convince in-demand Boubacar Kamara to put pen to paper on a professional contract at the club.



Time is running out for Marseille to convince the 17-year-old to agree to start his professional career at the Stade Velodrome and matters are pressing given interest from Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and Manchester City.











Marseille are offering the young centre-back a wage of €12,000 per month, along with a signing-on bonus of €24,000.



And the French side believe they have offered the going rate for a young talent such as Kamara, leading to confidence that he will decide to continue at Marseille, where he came through the youth ranks.





"This time, OM have made a definite effort", a recruitment officer at the club was quoted as saying by French outlet So Foot .

"The contract is in line with the sums circulating in the market for such a talent."



It remains to be seen whether Kamara will chose to stay at Marseille, or whether the 17-year-old is tempted abroad with England and Germany potential destinations for the young talent.



Kamara, who is not 18 until November, has been capped by France at Under-17 and Under-18 level.

