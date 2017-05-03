He Put Pressure On Himself – Leeds United Legend On Criticised Whites Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray thinks Pablo Hernandez put himself under too much pressure by trying to come up with the perfect final ball.



The Spaniard initially joined Leeds from Qatari club Al-Arabi on a six-month loan deal last summer before signing a permanent deal until the end of the season in January.











He scored six goals and provided eight assists in 34 Championship outings for the Whites, who narrowly missed out on a top six finish.



The attacking midfielder came in for criticism, owing to his low goals return, from former Leeds boss Neil Redfearn, with ex-Whites striker Noel Whelan also feeling that Hernandez came up short at times.





Head coach Garry Monk’s future at Leeds is still uncertain, and Gray feels the 38-year-old will look to sort out the midfield if he stays at the club next season.

Gray went on to add that as Leeds looked up to Hernandez for chances, he put a lot of pressure on himself to produce the perfect final balls.



“The one area of the team that was never settled was the midfield”, he was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.



“Across the middle of the park it was always changing.



“If he stays, Garry will want more goals and creativity from there.



“That’s what I felt was lacking in the crucial moments.



“Hernandez took some criticism but he was the one everyone looked to for chances.



“I think over time he put a lot of pressure on himself, always looking to come up with those final balls.”



Hernandez scored from a free-kick during Leeds’ 3-3 draw with Norwich City last weekend, but it was not enough to keep the club's playoff hopes alive.

