If I Was Premier League Club I’d Try So Hard To Sign Chris Wood – Neil Redfearn

Neil Redfearn says Premier League clubs are bound to be looking closely at making a move for Leeds United striker Chris Wood given his superb form this season.



Wood has hit a purple patch in the current campaign, scoring over 43 per cent of his side's goals in the Championship; Wood has scored 26 times in the Championship and 29 times in all competitions.











He was linked with a shock move to the Chinese Super League earlier this year, but stayed at Leeds.



But given how Wood has operated in the lone striker role at Leeds, and with a number of Premier League teams now going with one up top, Redfearn is sure that top flight sides will be looking closely at the Kiwi.





" For me, if I was a Premier League club looking at Leeds, I'd try my hardest to try and get [Wood] because what you've got is the perfect build for a lone striker, he's mobile, gets about. His general game has got 100 per cent better, his touch is good, he brings people into the game", Redfearn explained on Radio Yorkshire.

"We've seen that in other goals that Leeds have scored where he's been pivotal and it's gone into him, stuck, and he's dropped it off to people.



"Not only that, but the guy's got nearly 30 goals, which is phenomenal at this level.



"Everybody will be looking in and seeing what's happening with him I would have thought", he added.



Redfearn left his role as Leeds boss in the summer of 2015, with Wood arriving later the same summer from Leicester City.



As such, Redfearn never had the chance to work with Wood.



At Leeds, Wood has played under Uwe Rosler, Steve Evans and now Garry Monk.

