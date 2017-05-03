XRegister
06 October 2016

03/05/2017 - 11:52 BST

I’m Expecting Strong Reaction To Celtic Defeat – Rangers Boss Pedro Caixinha

 




Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has revealed that he is expecting a strong reaction from his team, following their 5-1 loss to Celtic last weekend.

It was the Gers’ fifth loss against Celtic in all competitions this season and it was also the Bhoys’ biggest win in the Old Firm derby at Ibrox.




The defeat all but ended any hopes of Rangers finishing in the second spot in the Scottish Premiership; second-placed Aberdeen are nine points ahead with just four games remaining in the season.

And Caixinha explained that although he has already discussed next season with the squad, he is expecting a strong reaction from Rangers in their remaining four games in the present campaign.
 


“We expect a reaction, we expect a strong reaction from the players”, he told Rangers TV.

“That’s the reason I tell them what my intentions are next season.

“But of course, my intentions are also to conclude this season.

“We will be thinking about winning the four games.”

Rangers will next face Partick Thistle away on Sunday before welcoming Hearts to Ibrox three days later.

Caixinhas’s side, who just need a point to be certain of finishing in third spot, will then take on Aberdeen at home on 17th May, with the Light Blues scheduled to end their season with an away trip to St. Johnstone on 21st May.
 