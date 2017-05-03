I’ve Got Options – Jose Mourinho Welcomes Trio Back For Celta Vigo Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho is delighted to welcome Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Paul Pogba back to the Manchester United squad for Thursday night's Europa League semi-final first leg against Celta Vigo.



The Portuguese sees the Europa League as a viable route into the Champions League for next term, as the Red Devils try to fight their way into the top four in the Premier League.











Mourinho has been battling injuries, but is boosted by Smalling, Jones and Pogba all putting themselves in contention to feature at the Balaidos against the Spanish side.



"Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are back, and Paul Pogba", Mourinho told his pre-match press conference.





" In relation to the Europa League, it’s very important", the Manchester United boss continued.

"We have two matches in one week against Celta, it’s important to have everybody back.



"In relation to the Premier League, I think it’s too late because, in the month of April, we played nine matches, seven of them in the Premier League", he added.



Mourinho also indicated that the importance of the Europa League to his side's season makes the returning players a big boost in terms of presenting him with options.



"We had too many problems, to many players absent – because of that, we had players that had to play 750 or 800 minutes of football and we paid the price.



"We played against fresh teams and were in accumulation.



"At this moment, the perspective is different, because the Europa League becomes even more important for us.



"It’s good to have three players back that give us more options", he added.



Celta Vigo have beaten Shakhtar Donetsk, FK Krasnodar and Racing Genk in the knockout stage to reach the semi-final and will want a good lead to take to Old Trafford ahead of the second leg if they are to stand a chance of booking a spot in the final.

