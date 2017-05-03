XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/05/2017 - 13:30 BST

Leeds United Bring Forward Garry Monk Talks

 




Leeds United have brought forward planned talks with head coach Garry Monk.

The former Swansea City manager is out of contract with Leeds in the summer and the Whites had only agreed to hold talks in June, something Monk said he had to accept.




However, it was recently reported that the Yorkshire giants are looking to part ways with Monk as they restructure the managerial set-up in anticipation of Andrea Radrizzani's 100 per cent takeover of the club.

The news met with a strong reaction from many Leeds fans, who are desperate for Monk to stay.
 


Now Leeds want to quickly resolve the situation with Monk and, according to BBC Radio Leeds, talks will be held between the club and the head coach either later this week or early next week.

Leeds still have one game to play in the Championship this term, with a trip to Wigan Athletic set for the final day.

But following a late season slump in form which saw the Whites slide from fourth to seventh, with a run of just two wins in nine games, Leeds effectively have no hope of finishing in the playoff places.
  