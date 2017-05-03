Leeds United Loanee Confirms Early Return Due To Injury

Follow @insidefutbol





Toumani Diagouraga has confirmed that he will return to Leeds United early from his loan spell at Ipswich Town due to an injury.



The 29-year-old midfielder joined Ipswich on loan in January after it became apparent that he didn’t feature in Garry Monk’s plans for the rest of the season.











The Frenchman has played regular football for Mick McCarthy’s side and made 13 Championship appearances but his loan spell has been cut short due to an injury, which will keep him out for the final few weeks of the season.



The midfielder confirmed that he will return to parent club Leeds after his loan stint was cut short today and he thanked Ipswich for the all the support they provided in the last few months.





Diagouraga took to Twitter and wrote: “My loan has ended today due to my injury.

“I would like to thank everyone related to Ipswich town for making me feel at home.”



Diagouraga still has a contract until the end of next season at Elland Road and it remains to be seen whether he is part of Leeds United’s plans going forward.

