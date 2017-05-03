XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/05/2017 - 14:19 BST

Leeds United Loanee Confirms Early Return Due To Injury

 




Toumani Diagouraga has confirmed that he will return to Leeds United early from his loan spell at Ipswich Town due to an injury.

The 29-year-old midfielder joined Ipswich on loan in January after it became apparent that he didn’t feature in Garry Monk’s plans for the rest of the season.




The Frenchman has played regular football for Mick McCarthy’s side and made 13 Championship appearances but his loan spell has been cut short due to an injury, which will keep him out for the final few weeks of the season.

The midfielder confirmed that he will return to parent club Leeds after his loan stint was cut short today and he thanked Ipswich for the all the support they provided in the last few months.
 


Diagouraga took to Twitter and wrote: “My loan has ended today due to my injury.  

“I would like to thank everyone related to Ipswich town for making me feel at home.”

Diagouraga still has a contract until the end of next season at Elland Road and it remains to be seen whether he is part of Leeds United’s plans going forward.
 