06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/05/2017 - 14:14 BST

Liverpool Target Could Continue At Anderlecht Amid Declining Interest

 




Anderlecht striker Lukasz Teodorczyk’s recent form has led to diminishing interest from foreign clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, with it having been claimed that Liverpool and West Ham were keen.

The Belgian side confirmed the signature of the striker on a permanent contract from Dynamo Kyiv recently and there were suggestions that he would be sold in the summer for a profit.




Scoring 28 goals in all competitions this season, Teodorczyk has been linked with a move to clubs such as Liverpool and West Ham, but it seems the forward could continue at Anderlecht next season.

He failed to hit the back of the net even once in six games in the recent playoffs for Anderlecht and according to Het Laatste Nieuws, foreign clubs are slowly inching away from making a move for him in the summer.
 


It has been suggested that the clubs who showed interested in him in recent month are not particularly enthusiastic about signing him anymore at the end of the season.  

And it has also been claimed that many of them are not ready to even meet Anderlecht’s asking price of €15m for the forward during the summer transfer window.

Therefore, it is increasingly likely that Teodorczyk might continue at the Belgian giants next season.
 