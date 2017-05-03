XRegister
06 October 2016

03/05/2017 - 13:03 BST

Manchester United Prepare Big Money Bid For Chelsea Target Andrea Belotti

 




Manchester United are prepared to make a big money initial offer for Chelsea target and Torino striker Andrea Belotti this summer, it has been claimed.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic out with a long term knee injury, Jose Mourinho is expected to tinker with his transfer plans accordingly and signing a centre forward has become a priority.




And it seems the Manchester United manager has zeroed in on Torino hitman Belotti as the man who he wants to lead the line at Old Trafford at the start of next season.

According to Turin based daily La Stampa, Manchester United have touched base with Torino for Belotti and have proposed a big money initial offer for the 23-year-old striker.
 


It has been claimed that the Premier League giants are ready to put forward an initial bid of €70m to €75m to take Belotti to Old Trafford during the summer transfer window.  

However, Torino are unlikely to bend at that figure and have made it clear that clubs will have to fork out the €100m figure in the striker’s release clause to snare him away from them.

Manchester United are also likely to face competition from Chelsea, who have identified Belotti as Diego Costa’s long term replacement at Stamford Bridge going forward.

Costa has again been linked with a big-money move to China.
 