Monaco Talk New Contract With Arsenal and Manchester United Linked Kylian Mbappe

Monaco have begun negotiations with sought-after striker Kylian Mbappe over a new deal, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



The 18-year-old is on the radar of several European heavyweights such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, following his superb from in front of goal this season.











Mbappe has thus far scored 24 times and set up 11 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign.



His goals and assists have played a huge role in helping Monaco reach the semi-finals of the Champions League, where they will face Juventus, with the principality club also being atop the Ligue 1 standings.





Mbappe’s present contract with Monaco runs until 2019 and the principality outfit want to extend it by a further two years, amidst interest in the forward from several clubs.

Monaco reportedly recently rejected a €85m bid from Manchester United for Mbappe, whom they value much higher.



It has been also claimed that Monaco are likely to include a release-clause in the new deal.



Mbappe, who is a product of Monaco’s youth system, also has two senior caps for France to his name.

