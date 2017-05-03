Monitoring Him On Daily Basis – Rangers Boss Provides Injury Update

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has explained that Lee Wallace will return to training next week and backed the defender to feature in at least the last two matches of the season.



The 29-year-old, who has thus far made 35 appearances in the present campaign, is currently sidelined following surgery on an abdominal problem.











Rangers have four matches remaining in the season and Caixinha thinks Wallace will be able to play at least the last two games.



The Portuguese manager went on to add that although the left-back, who has scored three times and set up eight goals this season, will be back in training next week, he will be assessed on a daily basis.





“I think Lee will be coming with us next week”, Caixinha said on Rangers TV, when asked about Wallace.

“And he will be able to perform if not in the last three then in the last two matches.



“But we need to keep assessing him on a daily basis to know if he has totally recovered to be able to contribute to the team.”



Caixinha went on to reveal that Emerson Hyndman and Jason Holt did not train on Tuesday.



“Emerson felt something so he didn’t train with us”, he continued.



“Jason felt sick so he didn’t train with us.



“I don’t know if he’s training tomorrow or not.”



Rangers, who were thrashed 5-1 by Celtic at Ibrox last weekend, will next take on Partick Thistle in an away Scottish Premiership fixture on Sunday.

