XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/05/2017 - 12:05 BST

Paris Saint-Germain Consider Arsene Wenger Approach

 




Paris Saint-Germain are considering approaching Arsene Wenger to replace Unai Emery as their coach ahead of next season, according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia.

Wenger’s future at Arsenal is still uncertain but he is still widely expected to sign a new two-year contract to extend his stay at the Emirates, much to the dismay of a growing number of disgruntled Gunners fans.




However, the Frenchman has said that he will be still be managing a football club next season regardless of his future at Arsenal and it seems he has takers in his homeland.

PSG are considering replacing Emery after a poor season where they have failed to go beyond the Champions League quarter-finals and could also fail to defend their Ligue 1 title.
 

IMAGECODE


And it has been claimed that the French champions are considering making a splash for Wenger if the legendary manager decides to eventually leave Arsenal at the end of the season.  

PSG director of football Patrick Kluivert said in recent months that there is no chance of the club appointing Wenger, but it seems the Parisians have not ruled out the idea completely.

Wenger’s team are still in the race to finish in the top four and could end the season with a trophy in their bag when they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final later this month.
 