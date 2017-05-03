Paris Saint-Germain Consider Arsene Wenger Approach

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain are considering approaching Arsene Wenger to replace Unai Emery as their coach ahead of next season, according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia.



Wenger’s future at Arsenal is still uncertain but he is still widely expected to sign a new two-year contract to extend his stay at the Emirates, much to the dismay of a growing number of disgruntled Gunners fans.











However, the Frenchman has said that he will be still be managing a football club next season regardless of his future at Arsenal and it seems he has takers in his homeland.



PSG are considering replacing Emery after a poor season where they have failed to go beyond the Champions League quarter-finals and could also fail to defend their Ligue 1 title.



And it has been claimed that the French champions are considering making a splash for Wenger if the legendary manager decides to eventually leave Arsenal at the end of the season.

PSG director of football Patrick Kluivert said in recent months that there is no chance of the club appointing Wenger, but it seems the Parisians have not ruled out the idea completely.



Wenger’s team are still in the race to finish in the top four and could end the season with a trophy in their bag when they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final later this month.

