06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/05/2017 - 22:17 BST

These Three Would Have Got Leeds Automatic Promotion Says Former Whites Boss

 




Neil Redfearn believes that if Leeds United had had Brentford's front three, behind the striker, then they would have won promotion automatically.

A disastrous slump in form at the business end of the season has seen the Whites go from fourth spot and dreaming of pushing for automatic promotion in the Championship to seventh and not even a place in the playoffs.




Assessments are now being made over just why Leeds missed out on a top six spot and crumbled, winning just two of their last nine matches.

Redfearn feels the three players behind striker Chris Wood have not handed the Whites enough of a goal threat and he believes the three players Brentford have undertaking the same role, Jota, Lasse Vibe and Sergi Canos, would have powered Leeds to a top two place.
 


"If you look at the three at Brentford who play behind their lone striker, Jota, Vibe and Canos", the former Leeds head coach said on Radio Yorkshire.

"If Leeds had had their three in their side this season, they'd have gone up.

"They'd have gone straight up", he added.

Leeds head coach Garry Monk was keen to snap Canos up from Norwich City in the winter transfer window, but the Whites only wanted to sign the former Liverpool man on loan, while the Canaries would only entertain a permanent sale.

Eventually Brentford came up with around £2.5m to sign Canos.
  