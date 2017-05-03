XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/05/2017 - 18:51 BST

Trying My Best – Rangers Star Hoping To Be Fit For Weekend

 




Jon Toral is pulling out all the stops to be fit for selection when Rangers take on Partick Thistle this weekend.

The Spanish midfielder missed Rangers' successive defeats against rivals Celtic, in the league and the cup, and is keen to return from a rib injury as soon as possible as he looks to sign off on his loan spell from Arsenal on a high note.




Toral, who believes that he has almost certainly not played his final game for Rangers, is trying his best to get fit for the weekend and is assessing himself day by day throughout the week to monitor his rib injury.

"We don’t know exactly how long I’ll be out for, it’s bruising so it should settle down with time but being on the ribs it needs a bit of time", the midfielder told Rangers TV.
 


"It is not easy to treat but the physios are doing their best", he continued.

"I hope I will play for Rangers again, that shouldn’t be a problem.

"I will do my best to make it for this weekend but I’ll have to wait and see how the injury progresses this week and see day by day where I am", Toral added.

The 22-year-old has made nine Scottish Premiership appearances for Rangers since joining on loan in the winter transfer window, adding to the scoresheet once.

Toral is still awaiting his senior Arsenal debut and will hope to force his way into Arsene Wenger's plans over pre-season in the summer.
  