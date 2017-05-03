XRegister
06 October 2016

03/05/2017 - 11:57 BST

Way We Play Means Return Was Difficult – Tottenham Star On Growing In Strength

 




Tottenham Hotspur midfield enforcer Victor Wanyama has admitted it is taking him time to get back into his groove after returning from injury, in part due to the intense style of football Spurs play.

The Kenya international, who joined Spurs from Southampton last summer, had started every Premier League for his new employers this season before picking up the injury during the 2-0 win over Burnley on 1st April.




Wanyama was substituted just before half-time against the Clarets, with the 25-year-old missing Tottenham’s next two league games, versus Swansea City and Watford.

He returned to action as a late substitute in the 4-0 win over Bournemouth on 15th April and has since started in the victories over Crystal Palace and Arsenal.
 


And Wanyama, who admitted that he has found it tough to get going after the injury, is however hopeful about finishing the season strongly.

“It has been tough for me after my injury to come back and to get going has been very difficult, so now I’m starting feeling like I’m getting back into it again and hopefully I can keep the good performances going”, he told the club’s official site.

“To me, honestly, I was doing well until I got injured.

“To come back was not easy because of how we want to play.

“It was a little bit difficult for me, but now I feel like I’m getting sharper and I’m getting stronger.

“Hopefully I can finish the season strongly along with the team.”

Wanyama has thus far made 43 appearances in all competitions for Spurs, netting three times.
 