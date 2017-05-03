XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/05/2017 - 14:28 BST

Won't Sell For Less – Serie A Club's President Sets Asking Price For Chelsea Linked Italy U21 Star

 




Livorno president Aldo Spinelli has stated that he will not be parting ways with Chelsea linked Andrea Favilli for less than €10m.

The young striker, who is currently on loan at Ascoli from Livorno, has been in good form for the Serie B outfit.




Favilli’s eight goals and two assists in 29 league games for Ascoli this season have attracted the interest of Chelsea and Inter Milan, with Genoa also being in the race to snap up the 19-year-old.

Genoa president Enrico Preziosi, who is friends with Spinelli, has offered around €6m for Favilli.
 


But Spinelli insisted that he will not sell the Italy Under-21 international, whose present deal with Livorno runs until the summer of 2019, for less that €10m.

“I won’t give him up for less than €10m”, he was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Calcio Mercato.

Favilli joined Livorno from Juventus last summer before being shipped off to Ascoli on a season-long loan deal.

The youngster has two caps for Italy Under-21s to his name.
 