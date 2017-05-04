Any Manchester United Team Will Be Strong Team – Arsene Wenger

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger has insisted that Arsenal will have to be at the top of their game on Sunday at the Emirates regardless of what sort of Manchester United team they could face.



With Manchester United playing in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final today at Celta Vigo, Jose Mourinho has indicated that he will prioritise winning the competition.











The Manchester United manager has made it clear that he could field a weakened line up against Arsenal on Sunday depending on the status of their semi-final tie but Wenger insisted that for his team it doesn’t matter.



The Frenchman feels regardless of any team Manchester United field on Sunday, Arsenal will have to put in a top class performance to get all three points at home.





Wenger said in a press conference: “We focus on our performance; I don’t know what United will do.

“They have a massive squad with quality players and only a top class performance would get us the win we want.



“The only advantage we can have is to focus on ourselves. Any United team we play will be a strong team.”



However, the Arsenal boss admits that his side are no longer in control of their top four destiny and they are depending on other results to sneak into the Champions League places.



“Sunday’s game is as big as it gets.



"The problem before was that we knew in winning our games we would achieve top four, the problem now is that it is no longer in our hands.”

