Arsenal Loanee Explains Low Goalscoring Return For Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





Jon Toral has explained that his low goalscoring return for Rangers is due to the fact that he has been operating in a deeper role for the Scottish giants.



The midfielder, who joined Rangers on loan from Arsenal in January, has thus far made 12 appearances in all competitions for the Gers, scoring just twice.











Toral, who has previously had loan spells at Brentford, Birmingham City and Granada, played as an attacking midfielder for those clubs.



While he scored six goals in 37 matches for Brentford, the 22-year-old found the back of the net eight times in 38 games for Birmingham City; he netted once in six appearances for Granada.





And Toral stated that as he has been playing in a deeper for Rangers, he has not had that many goalscoring opportunities in Scotland.

“I’ve been used to playing further forward on the pitch during my time at Birmingham, Brentford and Granada”, he said on Rangers TV.



“Obviously when you play higher up, you get more chances.



“But with this deeper role, I think my job is to do other things and make the team play a bit and move the ball around.



“I haven’t had that many chances because I haven’t been playing that high up.”



Toral went on to add that playing in a deeper role for Rangers has been a good learning experience for him as he feels it will help him in the future.



“It has been great”, he continued.



“I’ve learnt to play another style of play, another position.



“It’s going to help me for the rest of my career.”

