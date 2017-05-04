Arsene Wenger Hoping Liverpool Linked Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Will Pen New Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger is still hopeful that Liverpool linked Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will sign a new contract with Arsenal and commit his future to the club.



A winger by trade, the England international has been shunted around in the Arsenal team this season, with Wenger playing him in the middle of the park earlier in the campaign.











With Arsenal playing with a back three over the last few games, Oxlade-Chamberlain has operated as a wing-back and there are suggestions that he may well be open to a new challenge away from the Emirates Stadium.



His contract expires at the end of next season and Oxlade-Chamberlain is said to be considering leaving the club in the summer, with Liverpool being widely linked.





However, Wenger feels the winger will sign a new deal with Arsenal and is hopeful that he will commit his long term future to the club.

“I believe that he is happy in his new position at the moment", Wenger said in a press conference when asked about the winger’s future at the club.



"He is convinced that he has all the qualities to play there and it has given him confidence."



"Personally I think he has to commit his future to the club.



“And I hope he will do so this summer.”



Oxlade-Chamberlain, now 23, joined Arsenal from Southampton in 2011 and has racked up 191 appearances for the club thus far.

