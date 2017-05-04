Atletico Madrid Make Arsenal Linked Alexandre Lacazette Priority Summer Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and West Ham target Alexandre Lacazette has been identified as a priority for the summer transfer window by Atletico Madrid.



The 25-year-old striker has been linked with a move away from Lyon in recent years and Les Gones rejected bids last summer too with Arsenal, West Ham and Atletico Madrid all trying their luck.











However, the situation is expected to be different at the end of the season and Lyon could be ready to cash in on Lacazette this summer as they look to balance their books.



And according to L’Equipe, Atletico Madrid have rekindled their interest in the Frenchman and have made him a priority target for the summer transfer window.





The Spanish giants have already sent some concrete feelers towards Lyon, who could ask for a fee of around €60m, regarding Lacazette and have talked about the outlines of their first offer with the French club’s representatives.

However, Lacazette’s representatives have decided to wait until the end of the season before entering into any discussions with any of his suitors, but the striker is open to a move to Spain in the summer.



Atletico Madrid also believe signing the Frenchman could improve their chances of keeping Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann at the club beyond the summer window.



However, any concrete discussions over a deal are only expected to take place at the end of the month when Atletico Madrid will learn the fate of their transfer ban from the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

