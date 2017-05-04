Bundesliga Heavyweights Take Soundings Over Chelsea and Liverpool Linked Italian Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have touched base with the agent of Atalanta full-back Andrea Conti, who has also been linked with a move to Chelsea and Liverpool.



The 23-year-old Italian international, a full-back by trade, has attracted the attention of top clubs with his performances in midfield for Atalanta in the current campaign.











Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has long been keeping an eye on the Atalanta defender and even Liverpool are interested in taking him to England in the summer.



However, the Premier League duo could face stiff competition from Germany as Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Dortmund are claimed to be interested in the former Italy Under-21 international.





According to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, Dortmund and Bayern Munich have been in contact with his agent through intermediaries and are conducting initial surveys on the player ahead of the transfer window.

The Bundesliga duo are keen to discover the probable cost of a deal to sign Conti and are also gauging whether the Italian is ready to move to Germany ahead of the start of the new season.



The 23-year-old, who has a contract until 2021 with Atalanta, has racked up 47 appearances for the Serie A club thus far.

