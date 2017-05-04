Former Rangers Star Challenges Current Crop To Make Themselves Remembered at Ibrox

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Kevin Thomson has explained that the current Gers crop will be remembered by the fans if they manage to bring success to the club.



The Light Blues, who returned to the top flight this season, have failed to make their mark in the Scottish Premiership.











Rangers currently find themselves in third spot in the league with 58 points from 34 games, nine points behind second-placed Aberdeen and an astonishing 36 points adrift of already-crowned champions Celtic.



In addition, Rangers have also been knocked out of the Scottish League Cup and the Scottish Cup by Celtic, who have won the Old Firm derby five times this season, including via two 5-1 thrashings, the latest of which came at Ibrox last weekend.





And Thomson, who admitted that the fans deserve better, called on the Rangers players to bring success to the club as it will enable them to be forever remembered by the supporters.

“They do”, he said on Rangers’ official podcast, when asked if the fans deserve better.



“The fans are the life and blood of any football club.



“Players come and go, managers come and go but you get remembered at this club for bringing success.



“It’s a special club, when you play for this club and you can trophies and be part of history then you’ll be always remembered.



“I’ve always said that I’ve been treated like a king here and that’s the chance for these players here.



“If they want to be has-beens and players who get forgotten about and brushed under the carpet then they will never succeed at a club like this.”



Thomson, who turned out for Rangers between 2007 and 2010, helped the club to win two league titles, two Scottish League Cups and a Scottish Cup.

