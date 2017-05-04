Garry Monk Provides Leeds United Squad Update Ahead of Wigan Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Garry Monk has provided an update on his squad ahead of a final day trip to take on Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium.



Monk's men are effectively out of the race for the sixth and final playoff spot as they would need to overhaul a 13-goal goal difference with Fulham on the final day, as well as hoping to Cottagers lose at Sheffield Wednesday.











Leeds will want to beat Wigan regardless though to end the season on a high, but will have to take on the Latics without defender Pontus Jansson.



Jansson picked up a yellow card in last weekend's 3-3 draw with Norwich and as such is suspended.





Monk told LUTV: "Pontus Jansson is suspended .

"Marco Silvestri and Liam Bridcutt are still out injured.



"But Liam Cooper is available."



The Leeds boss also stressed just how important he believes it is to finish the season on a positive by steering the Whites to a win at Wigan.



"It is vitally important to put on a performance for our supporters and finish the season on a high note", he added.



Leeds were held to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road by Wigan in the earlier fixture between the two teams in October.

