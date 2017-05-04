Hopefully There Is – Chelsea Loanee Encouraged By New Contract Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea teenager Tammy Abraham has revealed that he hasn't yet spoken to the club about his future and is continuing to focus on the job at hand at Bristol City, though he is hoping the Blues have a new deal waiting for him.



After making his Premier League debut for the Pensioners towards the end of last season, the youngster has spent this term on loan at the Championship side, helping them to secure their status in the second tier.











Despite Bristol City's struggles, the striker has scored an overall 26 goals in 47 matches for the team, setting up four more for his team-mates.



However, Abraham's future still remains unclear, with speculation suggesting that his parent club are ready to offer him a new deal, in spite of two years remaining on his current contract.





The player himself though continues to be unfazed about any possible negotiations with Chelsea and insists that his focus rests with Bristol City at present.

"There's nothing yet. I'm not too sure but hopefully there will be [a new contract]", Abraham was quoted as saying by ITV.



"I've heard a few bits, this and that, but I'm not too sure what I'm doing yet and I haven't spoken to Chelsea about next season.



"I'm focused here before I end up shooting off back to Chelsea.



"Bristol is always going to be in my heart now but I'm not too sure what I'm doing.



"Bristol would be interested in taking me again but it's a situation if Chelsea want me to come back or want me to go somewhere else to develop in a different way.



"It would be nice to come back to Bristol in the future."

