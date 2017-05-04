XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

04/05/2017 - 11:32 BST

I Need To Speak To Arsenal – Rangers Schemer Jon Toral Thinks Future

 




Rangers midfielder Jon Toral insists he will only discover the next step in his career after returning to Arsenal at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old, who was snapped up by Arsenal from Barcelona’s academy in 2011, is yet to make a first team appearance for the Gunners.




He joined Rangers on a temporary deal until the end of the season after spending the first half of the campaign on loan at Spanish outfit Granada.

Toral previously had loan spells at Brentford and Birmingham City during the 2014/15 and the 2015/16 campaigns respectively.
 


And the youngster explained that the next step in his career will be determined by how Arsenal see his future once he returns to the Emirates Stadium after the conclusion of the ongoing campaign.

“We’ll see after I return to Arsenal at the end of the season”, he told Rangers TV, when asked about his next step in his career.

“It will depend on where they see me.

“If they see me ready for the first team, if they think [of] another loan, if they want to give me a new contract.

“I’ll have to wait, go back to Arsenal, talk to them and see where they see me and we’ll go from there.”

Toral has thus far clocked up 918 minutes over 12 appearances in all competitions for Rangers, scoring twice and setting up three goals.
 