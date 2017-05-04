I’ll Go Back To Arsenal A Better Player – Jon Toral

Follow @insidefutbol





Jon Toral thinks he will return to Arsenal an improved player after his loan stint with Rangers comes to an end at the conclusion of the 2016/17 campaign.



The 22-year-old, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Granada, joined Rangers on a temporary deal until the end of the campaign in January.











The youngster has thus far made 12 appearances in all competitions for the Gers, netting twice and setting up three goals.



Toral, who has played as an attacking midfielder for his former employers, has been operating in a deeper role for the Scottish giants.





And the Spaniard explained that playing in a different position has helped him to grow as a player and he feels he will return to Arsenal as an improved footballer.

“Yes, I think so”, Toral told Rangers TV, when asked if he will return to Arsenal as an improved player.



“With more games and having played in a different position I think it has helped me to know me as a player.



“It’s good, I always try to learn from every season and every loan that I’ve.



“And I think I’ve done that here, so I’m grateful to the club and the stuff.”



Toral, has had loan spells at Brentford and Birmingham City, managed just six appearances in all competitions for Granada, netting once.

