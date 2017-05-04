XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

04/05/2017 - 13:19 BST

It Is For Antonio Conte To Decide – Agent Coy On Continuing Inter Links

 




Antonio Conte’s agent has remained coy over the speculation linking the Chelsea manager with a move to Inter Milan at the end of the season.

Despite the Italian’s repeated denials of the rumours, the speculation surrounding his long term future has remained persistent, with Inter believed to trying to lure him back to Italy in the summer.




Conte has said that he wants to build something important for the future at Chelsea, but Inter have remained confident of getting him at the end of the season and they are expecting an answer at the end of the month.

And it seems a decision has not been made over his future as his agent, Federico Pastorello, remained non-committal about the Chelsea manager’s future in west London.
 


However, he added that Conte is currently happy to respect his two-year contract with Chelsea.  

Pastorello told Sky Italia, when asked about the speculation linking Conte to Inter: “I prefer not to say anything as it is Antonio who has to decide.

“Yes, he has a two-year contract at Chelsea and he is happy to keep [his commitment].”

Chelsea are interested in extending his contract but Conte has pushed back those talks until the end of the campaign.
 