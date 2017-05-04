I’ve Changed My Mind On Chances of Antonio Conte Taking Inter Job – Italy Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Former AC Milan defender Alessandro Costacurta doesn’t believe the talk of Antonio Conte joining Inter Milan this summer is complete nonsense.



Inter have been trying to convince the Chelsea manager to move back to Italy after just one year in England despite the fact that he could end his first season at Stamford Bridge with a league and cup double.











Conte on his part has repeatedly denied the speculation that he could be joining Inter in the summer, but the Nerazzurri have not given up hope and expect a final answer from the Italian after the FA Cup final at the end of this month.



While Chelsea remain confident of holding on to the former Juventus boss, ex-AC Milan defender Costacurta feels that the talk of Conte moving to Inter at the end of the season has some merit.





The former Italy defender said on Sky Italia’s L'Originale programme: “Three months ago when I read about Conte to Inter, I thought it was nonsense.

“I have now realised, it’s not.



"So I believe it is possible [he could] land in Milan”



Conte has stressed the importance of focusing on the present and has even pushed back talk of a new deal with Chelsea until after the end of the season.



Nevertheless, it would count as a big, big shock if Conte left Chelsea and headed back to Italy.

