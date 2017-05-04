XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/05/2017 - 11:45 BST

Lack of Days Off Under Pedro Caixinha No Surprise, Was Same In Spain – Rangers Star

 




Rangers midfielder Jon Toral has revealed that he is feeling at home with new boss Pedro Caixinha’s training methods as he has previously worked under a continental coach at Granada.

The Gers, who appointed Caixinha as their new manager in March, have thus far played seven games in all competitions under the Portuguese tactician, winning three times and losing twice, with both defeats coming against Celtic.




With Rangers mostly playing once a week now, Caixinha is making his charges train for six days a week with their sole day off being after the game.

While the training regime is new to most of the Rangers players, Toral has experienced it before during his loan spell at Spanish club Granada in the first half of the ongoing campaign.
 


As a result, the Arsenal loanee, who joined Rangers on a temporary deal until the end of the season in January, said that he is not surprised with Caixinha’s training methods.

“I think so”, he told Rangers TV, when asked if he’s feeling at home with Caixinha’s training regime.

“During my time in Granada, we almost never had a day off and we played only one game in a week.

“It has been the same here, if you play one game in a week then you have one day off after the game.

“That was the same in Spain. So, I’m used to it, I’ve worked under it.

“It was not a surprise for me.”

Toral managed to clock up just 349 minutes six appearances in all competitions for Granada, scoring once, and headed to Ibrox in search of more regular first team football.
 