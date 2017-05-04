Lack of Days Off Under Pedro Caixinha No Surprise, Was Same In Spain – Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Jon Toral has revealed that he is feeling at home with new boss Pedro Caixinha’s training methods as he has previously worked under a continental coach at Granada.



The Gers, who appointed Caixinha as their new manager in March, have thus far played seven games in all competitions under the Portuguese tactician, winning three times and losing twice, with both defeats coming against Celtic.











With Rangers mostly playing once a week now, Caixinha is making his charges train for six days a week with their sole day off being after the game.



While the training regime is new to most of the Rangers players, Toral has experienced it before during his loan spell at Spanish club Granada in the first half of the ongoing campaign.





As a result, the Arsenal loanee, who joined Rangers on a temporary deal until the end of the season in January, said that he is not surprised with Caixinha’s training methods.

“I think so”, he told Rangers TV, when asked if he’s feeling at home with Caixinha’s training regime.



“During my time in Granada, we almost never had a day off and we played only one game in a week.



“It has been the same here, if you play one game in a week then you have one day off after the game.



“That was the same in Spain. So, I’m used to it, I’ve worked under it.



“It was not a surprise for me.”



Toral managed to clock up just 349 minutes six appearances in all competitions for Granada, scoring once, and headed to Ibrox in search of more regular first team football.

