06 October 2016

04/05/2017 - 13:24 BST

Leeds Boss Garry Monk Confirms When Andrea Radrizzani Meeting Set For

 




Leeds United head coach Garry Monk has revealed when he will be meeting club co-owner Andrea Radrizzani to discuss his future at the club.

The Italian is set to complete the full takeover of Leeds in the coming weeks and take sole control of the club. Deciding the future of Monk at Elland Road is believed to be one of his top priorities in the coming days.




While Leeds will miss out on a playoff position due to a poor run of form in the last few weeks, the club will finish seventh in the league table and most didn’t give them a chance to even compete for a promotion playoff spot at the start of the campaign.

Monk’s future at the club still remains uncertain as his contract runs out at the end of the season and the Leeds boss said that nothing is yet to be decided.
 


But he did reveal that Radrizzani spoke to him this week and they will sit down for talks after Sunday’s last league game against Wigan.  

The Leeds head coach said in a press conference: “There's nothing that has been decided yet but I have had contact from Mr. Radrizzani this week and he wants to sit down after Wigan.

“I am looking forward to talking to him.”

Monk has the support of the Leeds faithful, who want the club to offer him a new contract in the summer.

He has also been mooted as a target for Norwich City.
 