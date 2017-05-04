Leeds United Must Keep These Three If Serious About Building – Neil Redfearn

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United head coach Neil Redfearn feels it is vital that the Whites keep hold of Kyle Bartley, Pontus Jansson and Chris Wood to build on this season’s progress.



Leeds are yet to sort out the future of Garry Monk, whose contract expires at the end of the season, and the club and the 38-year-old are expected to meet soon to discuss the path forward.











Monk is expected to seek assurances about transfer funds during talks with the club, but Redfearn has also insisted that Leeds must look to retain their top players for the new season.



He stressed that the club must make sure Bartley, Jansson and Wood are part of the squad when the summer transfer window ends at the end of August.





Redfearn said on Radio Yorkshire, when asked if the Whites are well place to build on this season's success: “If this is a build then what usually happens is your foundations stay in place.

“So Bartley, Jansson, Wood, all have to be here and then you build and get better.



“It seems to me a lot of the players are thinking about the manager first before they get sorted with their own futures.”



Bartley, who will return to Swansea at the end of the season, has already hinted that he would be keen to join Leeds again in the summer if Monk continues at Elland Road.

