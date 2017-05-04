Leeds United Stay Is My First Choice – Garry Monk

Follow @insidefutbol





Garry Monk has insisted that Leeds United will remain his top choice despite being linked with other jobs.



The 38-year-old’s contract is up at the end of the season and despite failing to guide Leeds into a playoff spot towards the end of the campaign, he retains the support of the fans to continue at Elland Road.











Leeds co-owner Andrea Radrizzani, who is set to complete his full takeover in the coming weeks, will be meeting Monk in the coming days to decide his future and there is speculation that Italian might want to bring in his own manager in the summer.



After an impressive season in the Championship, Monk’s stock is high in the market too and there is talk that Norwich might want to sign him up.





However, the Leeds boss stressed that staying at Elland Road will remain his top priority.

Asked if staying at Leeds would be his first choice, Monk said in a press conference: “Of course, if everything falls into line, then of course that's the best situation.”



When probed whether he has received any other offers, the Leeds boss said: “No, not at all!"

