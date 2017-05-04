Napoli In Mix For Liverpool Target, Hold Talks With Representatives

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are in the mix for Liverpool target Inaki Williams, having made contact with the star's representatives ahead of the summer transfer window.



A product of the Athletic Bilbao academy, the 22-year-old winger has been on the radar of a few top clubs over the last few years and there is regularly talk of him leaving the Basque outfit.











Liverpool have been keeping an eye on the Spain international and there are suggestions that they could try to take him to Anfield during the summer transfer window.



However, ahead of the transfer window, Napoli have jumped into the chase for Williams and according to Italia broadcaster Sky Italia, they have been in contact with his representatives over a transfer this summer.





Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli was in Madrid on Wednesday and met with the entourage of the Athletic Bilbao winger to discuss a potential switch to the Stadio San Paolo at the end of the season.

Williams has a release clause of €50m in his contract and Athletic Bilbao have a notorious reputation for being stubborn about the figure in the release clauses of their players during transfer negotiations.



However, Napoli are expected to sit at the negotiating table with the Spanish club and hope of bringing down the figure to a more manageable sum in their pursuit of the 22-year-old winger.



He has netted seven and assisted eight goals this season and also made his debut for Spain last year.

